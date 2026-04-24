Renton, WA shooting leaves 23-year-old man injured

The Brief Renton police are investigating a late-night shooting near Southeast Carr Road that left a 23-year-old man hospitalized with unknown injuries. While detectives continue to process the scene outside a local shopping center, authorities are urging anyone with information to contact 911.



Renton police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Thursday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11 p.m. near Southeast Carr Road and 108th Avenue Southeast.

According to investigators, several people heard the shooting and called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but as of Friday morning, his condition was not known.

When FOX 13 got to the scene Friday morning, detectives were still processing the scene outside a shopping center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed anything, is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department.

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