Car fire on I-405 near Bellevue, WA sends plume of smoke into air

The Brief A car fire caused a 5-mile backup on I-405 near Bellevue on Friday morning. Several crews responded to a report of a car fire blocking two right lanes.



Crews are working to get a car fire under control in the northbound lanes of I-405 near Bellevue on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened on the northbound lanes of I-405 and 112th Avenue Southeast at about 7 a.m.

Police, incident response and fire crews responded to a report of a car fire blocking two right lanes.

Injuries are not known at this time.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area as there is a 5-mile backup, as of 7:45 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the HOV lanes remain open.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

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