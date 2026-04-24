Tacoma, WA police investigate homicide after man dies in shooting

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday near Earnest S. Brazill Street, where a man died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital. No suspects are currently in custody, and authorities are asking the public for any information that might explain what led to the homicide.



Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting in Tacoma on Thursday night.

What we know:

Tacoma police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. near Earnest South Brazill Street and South J Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers started life-saving measures on the victim until Tacoma Fire Department medics got to the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital but died upon arrival.

The Tacoma Police Department said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and there are no suspects in custody.

It's not known what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

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