Escaped patient from WA's Western State Hospital captured
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A wanted man who escaped from Western State Hospital last month has been arrested.
Joshua Rice, 45, was taken into custody by SeaTac police on April 12, over two weeks after he escaped from hospital grounds on March 31.
Joshua Rice
Rice had pending charges out of Clark County for robbery, along with first-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle.
SeaTac Police arrested Rice while responding to a trespassing call at a local business. Rice was located and arrested for trespassing and theft, with police later learning he was wanted for escaping Western State Hospital.
Rice has since been transferred to the Pierce County Jail. Lakewood Police say he will have a future court appearance where further detention will be determined.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Facebook post from the Clark County Jail.