Seattle police searching for missing 8-year-old, 10-year-old
SEATTLE - Seattle police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy in Seattle.
Michael, 10, is 4'7" with blonde hair and wearing a brown shirt with gray pants. Skylar, 8, is 4'8" with blonde hair wearing a blue Adidas shirt with white and gray pants.
Michael and Skylar
Police said they were last seen near the 3000 block of South Morgan Street and the intersection of Greenwood Avenue North and North 68th Street.
It's important to note that these are two separate locations, one being in the Mid-Beacon Hill neighborhood and the other in Phinney Ridge.
If you see Michael or Skylar, call 911 immediately.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor
Employees terrified after they say a man hid in Seattle store overnight
Who was Juniper Blessing? Tributes pour in for University of Washington student killed
4th King County resident being monitored for Andes hantavirus
Trump says China agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.