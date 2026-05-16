Seattle police searching for missing 8-year-old, 10-year-old

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy. They were last seen in the Mid-Beacon Hill and Phinney Ridge neighborhoods. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.



Seattle police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy in Seattle.

Michael, 10, is 4'7" with blonde hair and wearing a brown shirt with gray pants. Skylar, 8, is 4'8" with blonde hair wearing a blue Adidas shirt with white and gray pants.

Michael and Skylar

Police said they were last seen near the 3000 block of South Morgan Street and the intersection of Greenwood Avenue North and North 68th Street.

It's important to note that these are two separate locations, one being in the Mid-Beacon Hill neighborhood and the other in Phinney Ridge.

If you see Michael or Skylar, call 911 immediately.

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