2 injured in Tacoma, WA, shooting near convenience store

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting near a convenience store in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers found two men with gunshot wounds and both were taken to a hospital. Authorities are investigating and interviewing witnesses; the victims’ conditions are unknown.



Two people were injured in a shooting near a convenience store in Tacoma Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

The Tacoma Police Department said it received a 911 call at 12:33 p.m. about a shooting between two people. The caller reported it happened near Park Avenue Foods, near the corner of Park Avenue South and South 72nd Street.

Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene until crews from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived to take them to a nearby hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The department said officers are still investigating and interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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