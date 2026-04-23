WA's Tacoma Narrows Bridge reduced to 2 lanes for emergency repair work

The Brief Two right westbound lanes of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are closed indefinitely after inspectors discovered structural deterioration on a bridge joint support. The Washington State Department of Transportation has opened the HOV lane to all traffic to mitigate delays, though the Jackson Avenue on-ramp remains closed. Officials emphasized that while the emergency repairs cause significant congestion, the bridge remains safe for travel in the open lanes.



Drivers traveling on the State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge should prepare for significant delays over the next few days as crews work on emergency repairs.

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the two right westbound lanes of the 76-year-old structure are closed until further notice.

Inspectors discovered deterioration on a support structure for a bridge joint beneath the right lanes. Officials closed the lanes immediately for safety, and WSDOT said the closure will remain in effect until repairs are completed.

The transportation department emphasized that the bridge remains safe for travel in the two remaining open lanes.

Drivers traveling westbound from Tacoma toward Gig Harbor should expect heavy congestion. To help ease traffic flow, the HOV lane is open to all vehicles during the closure.

The on-ramp from Jackson Avenue to westbound SR 16 is also closed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when the two lanes will reopen, but will provide updates and any changes to the timeline once it becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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