Seattle weather turns summery with 80s ahead

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday, the warmup continued Sunday as slightly northerly winds helped nudge temperatures a few degrees warmer than the day before. Highs reached the mid 60s across much of the greater Seattle area under abundant sunshine.

The bigger change arrives Monday as a strengthening ridge of high pressure builds overhead. That ridge will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s across much of western Washington while maintaining dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Work week temperatures warm up across western Washington

By Tuesday, the ridge will become even stronger and help dry the atmosphere enough for a thermal trough to develop at the surface. This setup will push temperatures into the low to mid 80s in Seattle, with some inland locations potentially climbing even higher.

Fire danger in WA this week

The combination of warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and drying vegetation will also lead to elevated fire danger across parts of western Washington.

Seattle weather will also feature elevated fire danger Tuesday as dry air and warmer temperatures settle across the region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The pattern begins to shift Wednesday as marine air returns to the region. Skies will become cloudier and temperatures will cool back into the 70s.

Thursday will feature a familiar June pattern with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Seattle weather may get a head start this year with temperatures expected to reach the 80s early in the month. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, a weak weather disturbance may bring a mix of sun breaks, scattered showers, and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. While widespread rain is not expected, a few communities could pick up brief downpours during the two-day stretch.

As we head into June, it’s worth noting that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport averages about four days each month with temperatures reaching at least 80 degrees.

Seattle weather then cools back into the 70s later in the week with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Enjoy the beautiful sunshine!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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