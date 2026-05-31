Seattle Weather: Warming trend continues, peaking on Tuesday

After a cool end to the week on Friday, sunnier skies returned for this weekend. The ridge of high pressure will continue to keep skies clear into Sunday. A few spots may wake up to some patchy low clouds, but clear out quickly.

High pressure ridge begins strengthening leading to sunnier skies Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Our second full moon in the month of May will happen on Sunday. The Blue Moon will occur at 1:45am. Should be a great view if you are up early to see it!

The month of May will bring 2 full moons. The Blue Moon will happen on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

Our warming trend continues into Sunday with many spots warming into the upper 60s. A few may even see some low 70s before the day is done on Sunday. East of the Cascades, the sunshine will also be plentiful with highs nearing 80 degrees.

The high pressure ridge will continue to keep skies sunny with warmer afternoons. (FOX13 Seattle)

We will continue with our warming trend which is forecast to peak on Tuesday. Onshore flow returns mid-week with some more clouds and cooler afternoons.