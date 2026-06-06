Police shoot man in Puyallup, WA during domestic dispute

A man in his thirties was sent to the hospital on Friday night after he was shot by law enforcement in Puyallup.

What we know:

Police officers were responding to a 911 call from a woman saying her brother was trying to kill her just before 7:30 p.m. Once they arrived, the scene reportedly escalated.

Officers shot the man when he charged at them while holding a metal baton, according to Puyallup Police Captain Kevin Gill.

The scene happened near Aylen Junior High School, in the area of 4th Avenue and 15th Street Northwest.

What we don't know:

At the time of writing, the man's condition remains unknown following his arrival at a nearby hospital on June 5.

The shooting is under investigation, per usual protocol, with a third-party state law enforcement agency.

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