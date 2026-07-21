'Operation Red Card' nets 17 arrests during World Cup in Seattle

The Brief "Operation Red Card," a multi-agency law enforcement initiative targeting repeat violent offenders during the FIFA World Cup, resulted in 17 arrests and the seizure of 12 firearms, including several modified with automatic switches. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed felony charges—80% involving firearms—against 10 of the arrestees, with nine remaining in custody. Parallel efforts during the same timeframe led to two fugitive extraditions, cases referred to federal and other agencies, and a separate DEA seizure of nearly 2.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl.



A joint law enforcement push targeting high-frequency, violent offenders across the Puget Sound region during the FIFA World Cup resulted in 17 arrests and the seizure of 12 firearms.

The multi-agency initiative, designated "Operation Red Card," began in April as federal, state, and local investigators worked to identify priority targets and apprehend them between June 1 and July 6.

FBI Special Agent Mike Herrington described the operation as a "coordinated law enforcement response to decrease violent crime and provide a safer environment to enjoy the World Cup for the anticipated 750,000 fans."

Focus placed on recurring violent offenders

Seattle Police Department Deputy Chief Andre Sayles noted that the enforcement effort focused specifically on repeat offenders who frequently disrupt local communities.

"Names that you see frequently. Too frequently. Those are names that community members call in on," Sayles said. "When we communicate and coordinate our investigative efforts towards the community's most violent criminals, great things can happen."

Prosecutors charge key suspects

Of the 17 individuals arrested, police investigators referred 10 cases to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO). Prosecutors filed felony charges in all 10 referred cases, bringing nearly two dozen charges overall, including assault, robbery, escape, extortion, theft, and unlawful imprisonment.

Eighty percent of the charges filed by the KCPAO involved firearms.

Nine defendants charged by the KCPAO remain in custody — eight in jail and one at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center in a separate case — while a judge placed a 10th defendant on electronic home monitoring. Two other individuals among the 17 arrested have separate, ongoing felony cases filed by the KCPAO prior to the sweep.

Cases for the remaining individuals not sent to the KCPAO were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, sent to another agency, or remain under active investigation. Two additional fugitives were extradited as part of the initiative.

Seized firearms include automatic conversions

Authorities seized 12 firearms during the sweep, several of which contained illegal modifications.

Herrington noted that officers seized "firearms of various calibers. Many of which had alterations known as switches which turn a semi-automatic into an automatic firearm."

ATF Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais explained that the recovered crime guns were test-fired and entered into the ATF's National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to check for potential links to unsolved cases.

King County Sheriff's Office Chief Kelly Park credited the operation with maintaining public safety while the region hosted matches.

"The level of violent crime during World Cup matches here was considerably low considering 'Operation Red Card' and that deserves a lot of credit," Park said.

In an independent action during the same 30-day timeframe, Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized nearly 2.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl, according to DEA Special Agent in Charge Robert Saccone. Officials clarified that the drug seizure occurred alongside the same window, but was separate from the primary operation.

Multi-agency operations to continue

Law enforcement officials declined to confirm whether the targeted arrests directly contributed to visible cleanups in high-traffic hotspots, such as the Third Avenue corridor.

When asked whether closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras aided investigators in tracking suspects during the sweep, Deputy Chief Sayles stated that specific data regarding camera usage in those cases was not immediately available.

While the local World Cup matches have concluded, officials emphasized that joint regional efforts to apprehend violent offenders will remain ongoing.

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