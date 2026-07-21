Man suspected of WA Amber Alert kidnapping arrested, police say

The Brief A 41-year-old man, Matthew Susmilch, turned himself in to police after a weekend search prompted by an Amber Alert for his four-year-old daughter. The child was found safe on Sunday, while Susmilch remained at large until Tuesday before surrendering to face a Benton County Superior Court arrest warrant. Susmilch is being booked into the Benton County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant and charges of first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment with threats to kill, and second-degree domestic violence assault.



The 41-year-old man accused of kidnapping his four-year-old daughter in Kennewick, Washington over the weekend is now in police custody.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Matthew Susmilch turned himself into police custody around 4:00 p.m., following an arrest warrant issued by the Benton County Superior Court.

Susmilch was arrested for investigation of second-degree domestic violence assault with aggravating circumstances, first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment with threats to kill.

Police take Matthew Susmilch into custody in Kennewick. (Kennewick Police Department)

WA Amber Alert: Police search for Matthew Susmilch

Matthew Susmilch is the father of the four-year-old girl who was the subject of a Saturday night Amber Alert.

The child was found safe on Sunday, but Susmilch remained on the run until Tuesday.

Susmilch will be booked into Benton County Jail for the arrest warrant, as well as a Department of Corrections warrant.

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