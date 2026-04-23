Seattle leaders demand accountability for mismanaged homelessness funds

The Brief King County councilmembers are calling to dissolve the KCRHA after a forensic audit found $13 million in public funds unaccounted for due to "outrageous" mismanagement. While auditors currently attribute the missing funds to incompetence rather than fraud, they noted that record-keeping was too poor to definitively rule out criminal activity. Seattle and King County leaders are demanding immediate corrective action and better oversight to ensure taxpayer money is actually used to provide housing.



As Seattle and King County councilmembers call for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to be dissolved, questions loom about whether the mismanaged millions could turn into a criminal investigation.

With millions unaccounted for, local leaders are furious. There's no doubt taxpayers are as well.

At least one King County councilmember said the records make it tough to match anything.

What they're saying:

"It's outrageous and people, taxpayers should be angry about it. I'm angry about it," King County Councilmember Rod Dembowksi said.

As Dembowski calls for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to be dissolved, there's a question of where this could go next.

FOX 13 Seattle asked if the forensic audit finding $13 million unaccounted for could lead to a criminal investigation.

"The latest audit said the state of the records was so poor that while they didn't find any fraud, they couldn't be sure that there wasn't any fraud," Dembowski said.

We obtained an internal email showing the KCRHA's CEO, Kelly Kinnison, told the Governing Board on April 22 about issues tracking every dollar spent.

City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, who worked for the KCRHA for years, released a joint statement with City Councilmember Dionne Foster that said in part, "The findings are serious, unacceptable and demand immediate action."

Intense scrutiny is only growing.

"We need to make sure that the money we allocate for that is actually going to house folks and help folks," City Councilmember Maritza Rivera said during a press conference on Thursday.

Mayor Katie Wilson said the city is pursuing "immediate corrective action".

In a statement, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said in part, "Solving King County's significant homelessness crisis requires honesty."

Whether it's a case of bad accounting or something worse, Dembowski said you're paying the price.

"We've seen a lack of oversight, but I, at least to date, the documents in the audit seem to point to incompetence rather than mal-intent," he said.

Right now, there is no indication of a criminal investigation, but local leaders we talked with said they will be keeping a close eye on where the developments go.

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