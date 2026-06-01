Seattle weather: Warming to the 80s in Seattle this week

The Brief Monday will feature plenty of dry, clear sunshine with an open roof for the 6:40 p.m. Mariners game at T-Mobile Park, followed by a mild night with lows near 50 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather on both Monday and Tuesday, though a disturbance to the east will push a few clouds overhead Monday evening.

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures climbing into the 80s and potentially nearing the 90s before a slight chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine for Monday, whether you are out doing yard work or lucky enough to take in the M's game today.

The M's take the mound at T-Mobile Park today for first pitch at 6:40 p.m. Grab your shades, the roof will be open today!

Plenty of sunshine for Monday whether you are out doing yard work or lucky enough to take in the M's game today.

Seattle summer weather to start the week

The ridge of high pressure will rule our weather both Monday and Tuesday. A disturbance to our east will push a few clouds overhead on Monday evening, but skies remain dry.

A few clouds overhead on Monday evening, but skies remain dry. (FOX13 Seattle)

A mild night around the region with lows near 50 degrees.

A mild night around the region with lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with many seeing highs in the 80s. A few spots may even flirt with the 90s. Onshore flow increases on Wednesday with a slight chance of light rain.

Warmest day on Tuesday. A few showers and cooling for the rest of the week.

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