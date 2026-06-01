Seattle weather: Warming to the 80s in Seattle this week
SEATTLE - Plenty of sunshine for Monday, whether you are out doing yard work or lucky enough to take in the M's game today.
The M's take the mound at T-Mobile Park today for first pitch at 6:40 p.m. Grab your shades, the roof will be open today!
Plenty of sunshine for Monday whether you are out doing yard work or lucky enough to take in the M's game today.
Seattle summer weather to start the week
The ridge of high pressure will rule our weather both Monday and Tuesday. A disturbance to our east will push a few clouds overhead on Monday evening, but skies remain dry.
A few clouds overhead on Monday evening, but skies remain dry. (FOX13 Seattle)
A mild night around the region with lows near 50 degrees.
A mild night around the region with lows near 50 degrees.
Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with many seeing highs in the 80s. A few spots may even flirt with the 90s. Onshore flow increases on Wednesday with a slight chance of light rain.
Warmest day on Tuesday. A few showers and cooling for the rest of the week.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.