Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Friday, highs in the 70s

The Brief A weak weather system will bring cooler temperatures and more clouds to western Washington on Friday and Saturday. A few morning sprinkles are possible in the Cascades and Olympics, but dry weather will dominate the forecast. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for parts of central Washington Saturday as hot, dry and windy conditions increase wildfire danger.



A weak front will move through western Washington Friday into Saturday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures. There is also a slight chance of a sprinkle on Friday and Saturday mornings, mainly in the Cascades and Olympics.

A weak front will move through Western Washington Friday into Saturday, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures.

What's next:

Friday will be a few degrees cooler than average, staying in the mid to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The coast will remain cooler with highs only in the low 60s. Central Washington will still be hot with increased fire danger over the next several days.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler than average, staying in the mid to low 70s.

Fire Weather Watch

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon through evening due to increased gusty winds, low relative humidity, and hot temperatures.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Saturday afternoon through evening due to increased gusty winds, low relative humidity, and hot temperatures.

Looking Ahead:

Mild and afternoon sunshine remain into the weekend with even warmer temperatures next week. Our dry stretch continues as well with no major chances of rain through next week. High pressure builds early next week, bringing highs back to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mild and afternoon sunshine remain into the weekend with even warmer temperatures next week.

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