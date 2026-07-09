Seattle weather warms to low 80s next week

The Brief Western Washington experienced a pleasant summer day as morning clouds cleared rapidly into a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. The mild pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will continue through the weekend before a warming trend brings highs into the upper 70s and low 80s early next week. Central and Eastern Washington face ongoing elevated fire danger through Saturday, which will increase further on Sunday due to persistent warm and dry conditions as officials track the Chelan Hills and Ryegrass Coulee fires.



Today’s weather featured another pleasant summer day. Morning clouds cleared more rapidly than they did on Wednesday, and skies gradually turned sunnier through the afternoon.

High temperatures climbed into the mid-70s, making for another comfortable day across Western Washington.

Tomorrow will bring a familiar weather pattern with morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s, and that trend will continue through the weekend with comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.

Through the weekend, Seattle weather will stay comfortable with cool mornings and overnight lows in the 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures warming in Seattle area

The warming trend will begin early next week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Monday before reaching the low 80s on Tuesday. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will return Wednesday, with another pleasant afternoon and overnight temperatures staying comfortably in the 50s.

The warming trend will make Seattle weather feel more like midsummer before temperatures level off again. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfires burn across Eastern Washington

Meanwhile, elevated fire danger will continue across Central and Eastern Washington through Saturday before increasing further on Sunday as warm, dry conditions persist. We will also continue tracking the Chelan Hills Fire and the Ryegrass Coulee Fire. Click here for the latest updates and information.

Although Seattle weather remains comfortable, fire danger will spike Sunday in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

Next week, Seattle weather will reach the upper 70s Monday and the low 80s Tuesday before settling back into a pleasant summer pattern. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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