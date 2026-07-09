Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine with highs in the 70s Thursday

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Thursday, with highs warming into the mid to upper 70s. A weather system arriving Friday will bring more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures across western Washington. Mild weather with clouds and afternoon sunbreaks continues through the weekend before warmer, more summer-like conditions return early next week.



Onshore flow continues Thursday, bringing another round of morning clouds. We will see afternoon sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Clouds will linger along the coast long with a sprinkle possible in the evening as the next push of moisture moves in Friday.

Onshore flow continues Thursday bringing another round of morning clouds.

What's next:

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Hot and dry conditions continue for central Washington and cooler with clouds along the coast.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Friday, an upper level low will move closer to the Pacific Northwest, bringing more clouds and slight cooling. This low offshore will continue to keep conditions cloudy at times with mild temperatures.

On Friday, an upper level low will move closer to the Pacific Northwest, bringing more clouds and slight cooling.

Looking Ahead:

Clouds linger into the weekend with highs in the 70s and afternoon sunbreaks. Temperatures start to warm again early next week as high pressure builds back in, making it feel more like summer in the Pacific Northwest.

Clouds linger into the weekend with highs in the 70s.

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