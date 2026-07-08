Seattle police search for stabbing suspect in U District

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening in the University District. The 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Harborview Medical Center; his condition has not been released. Investigators say the suspect fled after reportedly stealing a bicycle, and no arrests have been made.



Seattle police are actively searching for a stabbing suspect in the University District.

What we know:

The stabbing occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Northeast 47th Street, in the alleyway between Brooklyn Avenue Northeast and University Way Northeast.

Police said a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the back and taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. He was alert and conscious when being taken to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a man with dirty blonde hair in his 30s, wearing gray or blue pants, gray shoes, and is possibly shirtless or wearing a blue shirt.

Witnesses said the suspect reportedly stole a bike and left northbound on NE 47th Street.

Police have not yet arrested the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 and reference case #198943.

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