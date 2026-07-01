Seattle Kraken sign Mackie Samoskevich to three-year deal

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The Brief The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Mackie Samoskevich on a three-year deal worth $3.85 million a year on Wednesday. The Seattle Kraken reached an agreement with former Vancouver Canucks forward Curtis Douglas on a two-year contract worth $1.25 million a year in average value on the opening day of free agency in the NHL. Originial members of the Kraken, forward Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak reached deals with new teams on Wednesday.



The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Mackie Samoskevich on a three-year deal worth $3.85 million a year on Wednesday.

Samoskevich, 23, was acquired by the team in a trade from the Florida Panthers last week. As a restricted free agent, the Kraken tendered Samoskevich with a qualifying offer before the start of free agency, and then reached an agreement on a three-year deal instead.

"We’re very happy to have Mackie officially signed with the team for three years," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement." "He’s a proven winner who is skilled and brings speed and scoring ability to our group. We’re excited to get to work with him in the fall."

Seattle sent the 25th overall pick in last week's NHL Draft and a conditional 2027 second-round pick to the Panthers to acquire the rights to Samoskevich. Samoskevich has appeared in 156 games for the Panthers over the last three seasons, being a full-time NHL player the last two years. Samoskevich has 63 career points on 27 goals and 36 assists.

"We always knew he was going to be a part of our group," Botterill said. "But to finally get the contract signed, get that behind us. Just talking with him today, I know he’s very excited about moving forward with the summer."

VANCOUVER, CANADA - APRIL 14: Curtis Douglas #42 of the Vancouver Canucks skates up ice during their NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on April 14, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jeff Vinnick / NHLI / Getty Images)

Kraken reach two-year deal with Curtis Douglas

The Seattle Kraken reached an agreement with former Vancouver Canucks forward Curtis Douglas on a two-year contract worth $1.25 million a year in average value on the opening day of free agency in the NHL.

The 6-foot-9, 243-pound winger made his debut last October with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was claimed off waivers by the Canucks in March. He appeared in 43 games combined between the two teams with a goal, three assists, and 108 penalty minutes.

"Curtis adds size and a strong physical presence to our forward group," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "He competes with an edge, brings energy and is difficult to play against. We look forward to seeing him in our lineup next year."

Douglas is willing to play the role of a modern enforcer as the league tries to disincentivize fighting. For a Kraken roster that may skew younger next season, having a player willing to step in as a deterrent could be useful. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Douglas waived and a part of the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds for parts of the season either.

"It’s an element that we haven’t had here in the last couple of years," Botterill said.

In 267 games played at the AHL level for the Tucson Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators, Douglas has 98 points on 37 goals and 61 assists.

Douglas was a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Jaden Schwartz, Jamie Oleksiak sign elsewhere

Originial members of the Kraken, forward Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak reached deals with new teams on Wednesday.

Schwartz agreed to a three-year, $3.25 million a year deal with the Colorado Avalanche, while Oleksiak joins the Canucks on a two-year deal worth $5 million a year.

Schwartz, 34, appeared in 301 games over five seasons with Seattle, recording 79 goals and 89 assists for 168 points. Schwartz's best season with Seattle came in 2024-25 when he had 26 goals and 23 assists for a Seattle-high 49 points in 81 games played. He rejoins former Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, who is an assistant on Jared Bednar's coaching staff.

Oleksiak, 33, played in 389 games over five seasons with the Kraken, recording 21 goals with 68 assists for 89 points. Oleksiak never played fewer than 72 games in a season with Seattle, and played all 82 games in two of his last three years with the team.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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