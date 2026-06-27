Casey Mutryn headlines seven selections for Seattle Kraken on second day of NHL Draft

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The Brief U.S. National Development Team Program winger Casey Mutryn headlined seven selections for the Seattle Kraken on day two of the 2026 NHL Draft. The haul backs up the first-round selection of top defensive prospect Chase Reid on Friday night, which was a massive boost for the franchise. Reid was widely considered the best defenseman in the draft class and is Seattle's first defenseman selected in the first round. Mutryn was Seattle's second-round selection, No. 38 overall, and is set to play at Boston College next season. Mutryn had 46 points on18 goals and 28 assists for the U.S. National U18 Team last year.



U.S. National Development Team Program winger Casey Mutryn headlined seven selections for the Seattle Kraken on day two of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The haul backs up the first-round selection of top defensive prospect Chase Reid on Friday night, which was a massive boost for the franchise. Reid was widely considered the best defenseman in the draft class and Seattle managed to select him with the seventh-overall pick.

A 6-foot-3, right-handed defenseman with high-end offensive skill, Reid immediately becomes the top blueliner in Seattle's prospect pool. Reid is committed to play college hockey next year at Michigan State University.

"He's got the size, he's a really good skater, got excellent hockey sense, he reads the game very well," said Robert Kron, the Kraken's director of amateur scouting. "He jumps into play, great shot. He can run the power play, walk the blue line. I think his drive and his overall feel for the game, I think that makes him one of the most exciting, if not the exciting defenseman in this draft. We're very lucky that we got him."

Mutryn was Seattle's second-round selection, No. 38 overall, and is set to play at Boston College next season.

A 6-foot-3 winger, Mutryn had 46 points on18 goals and 28 assists for the U.S. National U18 Team last year. Mutryn said he patterns his game after players such as Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Knies as physical power forward types.

"I think they play really hard and really physical, but also at the same time they bring a ton of skill to the table," Mutryn said.

After not having a selection in the third round, the Kraken drafted center Viktor Fedorov from Chaika Nizhny Novgorod of the MHL in the fourth.

Fedorov is just the third Russian player – and second skater – drafted by the Kraken in six years, joining goaltender Semyon Vyazovoy (2021) and defenseman Maxim Agafonov (2025). Fedorov is a bit undersized for a center at 5-foot-10, he's played 13 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod – the organization's KHL team – in addition to his time in the MHL. In 17 playoff games last season for Chaika, Fedorov had six goals and four assists.

Though he shares a name, Fedorov is not related to Detroit Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov, who does have a son named Viktor, but he is much younger.

Finn Kearns – a left-shot defenseman from St. Andrew's College in Canada – and right-shot defenseman Luken "Hawke" Huff of the Cedar Rapids Roughtriders of the USHL were the Kraken's two fifth-round picks.

Kearns, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound defender, had 17 goals and 23 assists for St. Andrew's U18 team last season. He also played 15 goals for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL after his college season, and is set to play for UMass next season in the NCAA.

Huff is the first Washingtonian drafted by the Kraken franchise. A native of Mazama, Huff has played three seasons in the USHL and the last two with Cedar Rapids. Last season, Huff had three goals and 36 assists in 61 games played. He's set to play for the University of St. Thomas in the NCAA next year.

The run on defenseman continued as Swedish defenseman Ola Palme of the Växjö Lakers HC and Rylan Singh of the OHL's Guelph Storm were Seattle's next two selections. Palme is a left-shot while Singh is right-handed.

Center William Tomko of the Sioux City Musketeers rounded out Seattle's eight-player draft class.

Seattle Kraken Draft Picks:

Rd. 1 (7): Chase Reid, RD, Sault St. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Rd. 2 (38): Casey Mutryn, RW, U.S. NDP

Rd. 4 (99): Viktor Fedorov, C, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

Rd. 5 (131): Finn Kearns, LD, St. Andrew's College (Canada USports)

Rd. 5 (148): Luken "Hawke" Huff, RD, Cedar Rapids Roughriders (USHL)

Rd. 6 (166): Ola Palme, LD, Växjö Lakers HC (SHL)

Rd. 7 (198): Rylan Singh, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Rd. 7 (204): William Tomko, C, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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