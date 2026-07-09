Let's Go Washington PAC investigated over claims of undisclosed political ads
SEATTLE - Conservative PAC Let's Go Washington is being investigated by the state's Public Disclosure Commission over claims of undisclosed political advertising.
The Public Disclosure Commission is reviewing a complaint filed by Seattle-based watchdog, Washingtonians for Ethical Government (WFEG), who claim Let's Go Washington failed to disclose advertising provided by political commentator Brandi Kruse.
The organization claims the political advertising is valued between $345,000 and $1.25 million.
The backstory:
Kruse, a former FOX 13 Seattle personality, now hosts the unDivided podcast, where WFEG claims "there have been at least 159 instances of political advertising […] on behalf of Let's Go Washington in support of its two ballot initiatives."
WFEG also claims Let's Go Washington also failed to report Kruse's appearances at political rallies, as well as other "in-kind contributions" from organizations Project 42 and Future 42, which are associated with Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood.
Not exactly an investigation, officials say
"I’m happy to hear the PDC is taking this complaint seriously by moving forward with a formal investigation, and I look forward to their findings. Paid influencers like Brandi Kruse are stoking distrust in government and driving voter apathy, something we cannot afford at a time when democracy in America is under assault," said WFEG spokesperson Pam Stuart. "Let’s Go Washington hid Kruse’s political advertising from the public, in violation of state law, and must be held accountable."
FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Public Disclosure Commission, who say they are reviewing the complaint, which will conclude by September 15 at the latest.
The commission says this case is not yet at the stage of a "formal investigation."
If the case is not resolved by September 15, the Public Disclosure Commission will hold a case status review hearing, where the executive director may convert the case to a formal investigation. Such investigations do not have a statutory time limit.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from Washingtonians for Ethical Government, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.