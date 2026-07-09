'Seattle News Weekly': Wildfire devastation in WA

The Brief On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly' podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky introduces an additional host for FOX Local Live Desk, Felicia Michelle. The two discuss gas prices in WA and the devastation surrounding wildfires in WA, including the Chelan Hills fire in Douglas County and the Ryegrass fire in Vantage. They close the episode with a discussion on how well Seattle hosted the FIFA World Cup and the stark contrast between the bustling city during matches, and where it quietly stands now.



A deadly wildfire in Douglas County shocked the community after Fourth of July festivities, burning around 10,000 acres of land, sweeping away homes and leaving some families without shelter and the majority of their belongings.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky introduces Felicia Michelle, who is the newest addition to the FOX Local Live Desk, as a streaming host. The two discuss the top headlines of the week, from the Chelan Hills fire in Douglas County, to updates on gas prices in our state and saying farewell to Seattle's era of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the city.

Felicia gets to know Seattle

The hosts open the podcast with a sweet introduction to the station's newest addition: Streaming Host Felicia Michelle. The two bond over their shared zodiac sign—Cancer—and how fun it is to have June and July birthdays. Felicia opens up about her initial impression of the "June gloom" and the shift to adjust to colder weather. She also talks about the shift to pronouncing local Pacific Northwest names, like "Puyallup" and "Snoqualmie."

The Washington State Climate Commitment Act (CCA) and gas prices

The hosts transition to state politics, detailing a request by WA State Republicans for Governor Bob Ferguson to call a special session to pause gas taxes associated with the CCA.

They discuss the public impact of high gas prices, noting that some families are forced to skip leisure activities, adjust business operations, or rely heavily on carpooling.

Erin notes that lawmakers under Jay Inslee initially put the CCA into effect in May 2021. Essentially, the CCA serves as Washington's comprehensive cap-and-invest program with the goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions. Cap-and-invest programs mandate major polluters must buy allowances for every ton they emit.

The hosts play an interview clip from earlier in the week with a state senator who argues that, despite collecting over $4 billion, the act has not reduced carbon emissions in our state. The hosts then talk about the future of transportation in correlation with gas prices, including the challenges and logistics of shifting to electric vehicles.

Wildfire crisis in Douglas County

The focus shifts to the serious wildfire in Douglas County that sparked over the Fourth of July festivities. The hosts feature an audio segment from Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille, who describes the severe devastation from the fires, noting the loss of family homes and a fatality. The potential cause of the fire prompted a criminal investigation into arson and manslaughter charges.

The hosts also discuss the Ryegrass fire, which burned 800 acres and led to human-caused level three evacuations before being downgraded to a level two evacuation. Erin and Felicia share how disheartening the images of the fires are. They point out the statistic that 84% to 90% of fires in the U.S. are human-caused, whether that's carelessness or intent.

"Don't be confused that just because this is something that we've talked about or seen before, that it doesn't shock us or doesn't dishearten us... I just my heart really does go out to them, because I cannot imagine losing every worldly possession that I have in a matter of seconds, and only escaping with my life and the clothes that are on my back." — Felicia Michelle on the recent wildfires across WA

Reflecting on Seattle hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

Turning to sports, the hosts look back at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle. They lightheartedly share their own competitive natures and experiences with the sport.

The talk pivots to a field report by Lauren Helmbrecht, who shows how empty the streets of Pioneer Square and Victory Hall became once the matches ended and Team USA was eliminated.

Despite localized complaints from the Chinatown-International District about being left out of the economic boom, city officials report that the six matches brought record hotel revenue, transit ridership, and global visibility to Seattle. Erin highlights local soccer icon Michelle Akers, who attended the same high school as her, and praises her historic impact on the sport.

"I was watching people, kids like, who did not know each other at all, playing soccer, playing with each other like even kids who were not even speaking the same language. But they found that connection through soccer. So it was really beautiful to watch people connect in that way." — Felicia Michelle on the unity FIFA World Cup brings to people across the globe.

The episode closes when Felicia expresses her gratitude for the job and how much she loves interacting with local viewers. To conclude, the hosts preview upcoming summer events, including local "Zip Trips" to towns like Lynnwood and the upcoming Seafair Torchlight Parade on July 25.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

U.S. run at World Cup ends with 4-1 loss to Belgium

Here's where Washington wildfires are currently burning

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

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