ORCA card readers fail at Seattle light rail stations

The Brief ORCA card readers at light rail stations serving the 1 and 2 lines stopped operating Thursday morning. Sound Transit still required riders to show proof of fare payment. This outage comes after service through the central Seattle corridor was suspended last week due to an issue with the overhead power lines.



ORCA card readers at some light rail stations quit working Thursday.

What we know:

Sound Transit, the regional agency which runs the light rail system, said Thursday morning card readers at stations serving the 1 and 2 lines were not operating.

The outage did not affect every station, Sound Transit noted in its service announcement, but did last into the early afternoon.

During the outage, light rail riders were still expected to show a valid ticket or proof they paid the fare.

Dig deeper:

During outages, ORCA cards are unable to make transactions on the ticket kiosk. Tickets must be bought with a bank card or cash at the kiosks.

Thursday's outage comes after service through the central Seattle corridor was suspended last week due to an issue with the overhead power lines. The issue was resolved later that day.

Sound Transit operates light rail lines, the commuter rail and a host of express bus lines that run out of Seattle.

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