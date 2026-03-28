Seattle opens world's first light rail across floating bridge

The Brief Washington leaders gathered for the grand opening of the world's first train route over a floating bridge. Riders can now move between Sound Transit's Link light rail 1 Line and 2 Line seamlessly, connecting residents and visitors to the Eastside. At the Saturday ceremony, those involved in the decades-long project spoke about the process to get to this moment.



On Saturday, a decades-long vision to connect Seattle to the Eastside finally came to fruition. Leaders and politicians from across the state attended the grand opening of the Sound Transit "Crosslake Connection."

The new route takes the Link light rail service across the I-90 floating bridge. This is a technological feat that has previously never been accomplished. Engineers from around the world weighed in on planning the ambitious project.

On Mar. 28, Governor Bob Ferguson was joined by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, Sound Transit members, and several King County officials or Seattle City Councilmembers.

"Today, for the first time anywhere in the world, a metro line carried commuters across a floating bridge – that is historic," Governor Ferguson said. "I cannot overstate the significance of this connection for commuters and our economy."

Celebratory water display on Mar. 28 for the grand opening of the Sound Transit 2 Line "Crosslake Connection" opening. (Source: WSDOT)

"This is a vision and a dream 60 years in the making," said King County Councilwoman Claudia Balducci. The project, while envisioned more than half a century ago, has been promised to voters since 2008 when they passed a ballot measure. In the past 18 years, several delays, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, complicated the project timeline.

That all changed on Saturday when the public was finally invited to take a ride from Seattle's downtown area over to Mercer Island or up to Bellevue.

By the numbers:

This newest, seven-mile addition completes the Link's 2 Line. New stations are now open at Mercer Island and Judkins Park, connecting passengers between the Eastside and the transit system's 1 Line in the International District/Chinatown area. Just a few months ago, another large extension brought service down to Federal Way.

With the expansion, Seattle's light rail system now spans 63 miles with 50 stations. Passengers are able to ride as far north as Lynnwood and as far south as Angle Lake past the Seattle Tacoma International Airport, over to Mercer Island, Bellevue and many suburbs in between.

What they're saying:

"After years of wondering, ‘When is light rail coming to Bellevue,’ families finally have their answer—about every eight minutes," said Senator Patty Murray. "We are building the best light rail system in America and as a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I have been fighting for this project every step — and every dollar — of the way! I still remember some pretty tough times a couple decades ago fighting alongside Joni Earl to ensure there was a future for Sound Transit. That future is here," said Sen. Patty Murray.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson celebrates train service across Lake Washington

"I've spent a lot of time getting around on buses and trains, and organizing to make them better, faster, and more reliable," said Seattle Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Katie B. Wilson. "So, it's incredible to be here today to celebrate the opening of the Crosslake Connection and show that yes, we can take on big challenges and accomplish big things. I know there is so much more to do to continue delivering the world class transit system our region deserves, and I can't wait to help make that happen."

Dig deeper:

Seattle is home to several floating bridges, including the longest one in the world: the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge. It connects State Route 520 between Seattle and the Bellevue area, stretching over a record 7,710 feet.

A light rail trip over Lake Washington using Sound Transit Link 2 Line light rail Crosslake Connection

Looking ahead

What's next:

While the cross-lake connection is now complete, Sound Transit leaders say broader expansion plans remain in progress.

"There’s no world in which we don’t end up with Ballard or West Seattle or Tacoma," reassured Constantine, "We are committed to getting those things done."

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

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