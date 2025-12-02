The Brief Sound Transit will soon launch its light rail extension to Federal Way, adding eight miles and three new stations. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours, connecting Federal Way to Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport. Future expansions include the Tacoma Dome extension, with environmental reviews underway.



Sound Transit is finally ready to roll out its long-awaited light rail extension to Federal Way, offering riders eight new miles of service and three new stations when trains open to the public this weekend.

On Tuesday, agency leaders showcased the southward extension to members of the media, marking a major milestone after two years of delays tied to unstable soil and landslide concerns along the route.

"This is a big step forward for our system," said Sound Transit Deputy CEO Terry Mestas. "Eight new miles, with three new stations."

First Look

Reporters gathered at the newly opened Kent Des Moines Station before boarding a train to tour the extension.

"Traffic on I-5 can be terrible for sure, and this is another option for people to be able to avoid that," said Sound Transit spokesperson David Jackson.

From Kent Des Moines, Jackson highlighted its proximity to Highline College, noting that "50% of the students at Highline live in Federal Way, so it’s another option for them too."

At Star Lake, he pointed out the transformation of what used to be a park and ride lot years ago into a new garage with easy access to the interstate.

As for the downtown Federal Way stop, Jackson says riders will find themselves in the heart of new development. Just down the hill from the art center. Affordable housing is also projected to fill nearby open plots.

What To Expect:

When service begins, trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours.

From downtown Federal Way, riders can reach Seattle in about 50 minutes. A trip to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will take just 15 minutes.

"There are thousands of jobs at the airport and you know parking at the airport’s expensive," said Jackson.

The line opens two years behind schedule, slowed by significant ground instability along the route. Trains now travel on an elevated bridge built over the area of concern.

What's next:

While this marks the current end of the line, Sound Transit says more expansion is still ahead. The agency is still under the environmental review process of the Tacoma Dome extension. Jackson tells FOX 13 the extension over Lake Washington will be completed by next year.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.