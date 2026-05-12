Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz slams Seattle's 'hostile' business climate

The Brief Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz criticized Seattle leaders and state policies in a new op-ed, calling the city "hostile" to business. He blamed high taxes and anti-business rhetoric, urging reforms to support companies and job growth. The comments come amid layoffs and a new Starbucks office in Nashville, as debate grows over Washington’s proposed "millionaires tax."



Howard Schultz, the man who transformed Starbucks from a local coffee roaster to a global giant, took a shot at Washington state and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson in a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

What they're saying:

In the opinion piece, titled "Seattle Turns Hostile to the Great Businesses It Made," the former Starbucks CEO criticized the city's relationships with corporations.

"Seattle’s mayor, Katie Wilson, has chosen to cast business as a foil rather than a partner," Schultz wrote. "Her socialist rhetoric vilifies employers, even while she continues to rely on them for revenue."

Schultz goes on to say that Washington has a "fractured" ecosystem of high taxes and anti-business rhetoric that is driving away businesses that built the Pacific Northwest. He encouraged the state to rewrite its tax code, refine public spending, and invest in companies that are creating jobs.

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 18: Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks during Starbucks annual shareholders meeting March 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Schultz announced a 2-for-1 stock split, the sixth in the company's history, during the meeti Expand

The backstory:

The 72-year-old billionaire recently moved to Florida, saying he's in the retirement phase of his life, confirming Washington's policies are not the only reason why he left the state. Schultz has also faced public backlash over selling the Seattle SuperSonics, which ended with the NBA team leaving and becoming the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schultz's comments come as Starbucks recently announced plans to open a major corporate office in Nashville, Tennessee, along with dozens of layoffs to Seattle tech employees.

Dig deeper:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson famously encouraged a Starbucks boycott in September 2025, joining a workers rally in front of the now-closed Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill.

"I am not buying Starbucks and you should not too," Mayor Wilson said.

Katie Wilson speaks in support of a Starbucks strike in Seattle on November 13, 2025. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As the state legislature hopes the newly introduced "millionaires tax" will help ease a multibillion-dollar budget deficit, local leaders are dismissing fears that it will lead to a "wealth exodus."

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