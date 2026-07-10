Sound Transit sets all-time ridership records during Seattle World Cup games

The Brief Sound Transit set new historical records for daily and monthly light rail ridership in June and July. The Link Light Rail system reached 5.4 million total boardings in June and hit an all-time single-day peak on July 6. Train operations ran regularly with maximum peak service configurations to support massive regional crowds.



Sound Transit shattered its all-time daily and monthly ridership records during a summer surge driven by major regional events and the FIFA World Cup matches, transit officials announced on Friday.

Massive Summer Crowds Set Historic Records

What we know:

Sound Transit hit an all-time high of 5.4 million boardings across the Link Light Rail network during the month of June. The surge continued into July, culminating in a single-day record of approximately 309,000 boardings on Monday, July 6.

To keep up with demand during the World Cup matches and Pride events, the agency ran 174 light rail vehicles across 46 trains. This effort marked the first time in Sound Transit history that the agency successfully provided continuous, all-day peak service on match days.

Sound Transit Chief Executive Officer Dow Constantine called the numbers a validation of the system's presence in the Pacific Northwest, noting that the network is fundamentally altering how people move through the area.

What they're saying:

"These new ridership records are a resounding endorsement of the value light rail adds to our region and its quality of life," Constantine said. "From supporting World Cup festivities and Pride celebrations to more local commutes and trips that meet day-to-day needs, our growing light rail system isn’t just setting records, it's changing the way people get around the region."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the final, officially audited ridership figures will be, as the current numbers rely on partial automated passenger counter data that changes as data continues to be validated.

Record-Breaking Transit Figures By The Numbers

By the numbers

Total boardings in June: 5.4 million

Single-day record (July 6): 309,000

Egypt vs. Belgium match: 221,000

Australia vs. United States match: 297,000

Bosnia–Herzegovina vs. Qatar match: 237,000

Egypt vs. Iran match: 234,000

Belgium vs. Senegal match: 246,000

United States vs. Belgium match: 309,000





The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit.

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