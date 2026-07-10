Sound Transit sets all-time ridership records during Seattle World Cup games
SEATTLE - Sound Transit shattered its all-time daily and monthly ridership records during a summer surge driven by major regional events and the FIFA World Cup matches, transit officials announced on Friday.
Massive Summer Crowds Set Historic Records
What we know:
Sound Transit hit an all-time high of 5.4 million boardings across the Link Light Rail network during the month of June. The surge continued into July, culminating in a single-day record of approximately 309,000 boardings on Monday, July 6.
To keep up with demand during the World Cup matches and Pride events, the agency ran 174 light rail vehicles across 46 trains. This effort marked the first time in Sound Transit history that the agency successfully provided continuous, all-day peak service on match days.
Sound Transit Chief Executive Officer Dow Constantine called the numbers a validation of the system's presence in the Pacific Northwest, noting that the network is fundamentally altering how people move through the area.
What they're saying:
"These new ridership records are a resounding endorsement of the value light rail adds to our region and its quality of life," Constantine said. "From supporting World Cup festivities and Pride celebrations to more local commutes and trips that meet day-to-day needs, our growing light rail system isn’t just setting records, it's changing the way people get around the region."
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what the final, officially audited ridership figures will be, as the current numbers rely on partial automated passenger counter data that changes as data continues to be validated.
Record-Breaking Transit Figures By The Numbers
By the numbers
- Total boardings in June: 5.4 million
- Single-day record (July 6): 309,000
- Egypt vs. Belgium match: 221,000
- Australia vs. United States match: 297,000
- Bosnia–Herzegovina vs. Qatar match: 237,000
- Egypt vs. Iran match: 234,000
- Belgium vs. Senegal match: 246,000
- United States vs. Belgium match: 309,000
The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit.
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