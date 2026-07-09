Seattle light rail power issues: Service suspended through central transit corridor

The Brief Sound Transit suspended Link light rail service between Northgate and Capitol Hill stations Thursday morning due to a power issue near the University of Washington. The disruption is causing significant delays on both the 1 Line and 2 Line, with some trains forced to terminate early at Capitol Hill and Judkins Park. Transit officials are urging commuters to find alternate routes and plan for additional travel time while repairs are underway.



Sound Transit disrupted morning light rail service through Seattle's central transit corridor Thursday following ongoing power issues near the University of Washington Station.

Light rail service reduced between Northgate, Stadium, Judkins Park

What we know:

The service disruption, which began shortly before 7 a.m., is causing significant delays across both the 1 Line and 2 Line networks.

Transit officials announced that 2 Line trains will terminate at Capitol Hill Station, while some westbound 2 Line trains may be forced to turn back earlier at Judkins Park Station.

The agency also reported reduced service in the core transit corridor between Northgate, Stadium and Judkins Park stations.

Commuters are being urged to plan for additional travel time and to seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Sound Transit did not immediately provide an estimate for when normal operations would resume, stating only that the disruptions would last "until further notice" and "until later today."

Visit Sound Transit's website for updated service alerts and alternate routes.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Sound Transit.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

Evacuations downgraded for wildfire near Lake Chelan

U.S. run at World Cup ends with 4-1 loss to Belgium

Here's where Washington wildfires are currently burning

Seattle-area Lululemon shoplifting suspects charged with organized retail theft

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.