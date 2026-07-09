Reese secures 64th career double-double, Dream beat Seattle Storm 89-78

The Brief The Seattle Storm fell 89-78 to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, extending their struggles to 6-18. Allisha Gray scored 22 points, while Angel Reese posted 18 points and 11 rebounds for her league-leading 15th double-double. Seattle committed a season-high 21 turnovers, with Natisha Hiedeman leading the Storm with 20 points.



Allisha Gray scored 22 points, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her league-best 15th double-double of the season, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 89-78 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Reese passed Tina Charles (63) for the most double-doubles in a player's first three WNBA seasons. She was helped off the court with 1:19 remaining after rolling her right ankle.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 9: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket during the game against the Seattle Storm on July 9, 2026 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees Expand

Reese put the Dream ahead 68-48 midway through the third quarter, and they led by at least eight points throughout in the fourth.

Natisha Hiedeman led Seattle (6-18) with 20 points and Dominique Malonga had 15 points and nine rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson finished with 12 points. Seattle had a season-high 21 turnovers.

Rhyne Howard added 19 points for Atlanta (13-9), which won for the first time since June 22. Howard went 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while Seattle shot 3 for 20. The Dream had 14-plus steals for the third straight game.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was in attendance to see former players Reese and Johnson.

Up next

Storm: At Washington on Sunday.

Dream: Host Portland on Saturday.

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