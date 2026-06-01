Seattle Weather: Sunny and warm start to week

We are coming off a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. We will warm up even more by Tuesday with spots nearing 90 degrees. This will also lead to a higher fire danger on Monday and Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine and warmth to kick off the week. Warm days will lead to higher fire danger. Expand

Monday will continue to be dry with just a few passing clouds at times. A large disturbance is well off to the east in the Northern Rockies which may send a few high clouds into the area.

The high pressure ridge will keep skies dry with just a few passing clouds. (FOX13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will be warmer, well above seasonal norms. Many locations will see highs in the 70s, with some even seeing 80s.

The warming trend continues to start the week with highs easily warming into the 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with many seeing the low 80s. Some forecast models even hinted at near 90 in places. Onshore flow will bring back cooler air and a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.