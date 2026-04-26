2 motorcyclists killed at same spot 1 week apart in Pierce County, WA

Washington State Patrol troopers have reported a second motorcyclist death at Pilgrim Road along State Route 7 this week.

Timeline:

On Saturday, Apr. 25, a 67-year-old man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was killed in a crash involving two additional vehicles around 9:20 p.m.

The previous Saturday, Apr. 18, a teen from JBLM was killed while riding a Honda VFR800 motorcycle around 2 p.m.

Both crashes happened at milepost 23-2, on Pilgrim Road East in Pierce County, Washington. This is an area near Alder Lake Park.

Crash sites of motorcyclists killed in Pierce County, Washington in April 2026

In the more recent crash, the 67-year-old Spanaway man, Dennis Corrigan, was driving northbound when he crashed into a 28-year-old driver from Texas in a Ford SUV, who then hit a 24-year-old man from Lacey, Washington in a Mitsubishi sedan. Corrigan died at the scene of the crash.

Last week, Tanner Trolinder, 19, was killed going southbound after colliding with a 21-year-old driver on a Yamaha motorcycle.

FOX 13 has reached out to WSP about any known visibility issues on this stretch of SR-7.

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