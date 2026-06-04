Seattle weather: Scattered showers through the weekend

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The Brief Western Washington's brief period of afternoon sunshine will give way to a weak weather system on Friday that brings scattered showers, with the highest rainfall amounts expected north toward the North Sound. Saturday is forecast to be the wettest day of the week, featuring periods of rain and a strong chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms capable of producing downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. An active, unsettled pattern will keep temperatures below average in the low-to-mid 60s through next week, with a brief dry spell Sunday afternoon followed by more rain on Monday and Tuesday.



After a few areas woke up to clouds and even a localized convergence zone this morning, conditions gradually improved through the afternoon with increasing sun breaks and drier, more stable weather across much of Western Washington.

The quiet weather won’t last long, though. A weak weather system arrives Friday, bringing scattered showers to the region. Rainfall totals look fairly light for the Seattle metro area, while the Kitsap Peninsula and especially locations farther north toward the North Sound could pick up slightly higher amounts.

There is also a very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon, although coverage appears limited.

By Friday afternoon, Seattle weather could also produce an isolated weak thunderstorm before activity gradually tapers later in the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lots of rain return to Seattle

Saturday currently looks to be the wettest day of the upcoming stretch. Periods of rain are expected, and there is a better opportunity for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as cooler air aloft moves overhead. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few downpours, lightning strikes, and brief gusty winds will be possible.

Seattle weather stays active into next week with additional shower chances Monday through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday brings some improvement, with showers tapering off and drier weather developing during the afternoon. However, the active pattern continues into next week, with another chance for showers Monday, steadier rain possible Tuesday, and scattered showers lingering into Wednesday.

Still won't feel like June!

Temperatures will remain below average through much of the forecast period, with highs generally holding in the low to mid 60s each day. If you’re hoping for sustained summer warmth, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as the Pacific Northwest stays locked into a cooler, unsettled pattern.

Seattle weather also features several chances for showers, with the wettest period expected Saturday and again next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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