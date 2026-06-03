Seattle weather: Temps cool on Wednesday, rain returns

The Brief Western Washington will experience much cooler weather on Wednesday following Tuesday's 80s and 90s, with heavy cloud cover and high temperatures only reaching the 60s and 70s. An upper-level low from the Gulf of Alaska will bring increasing rain showers across the region, with the chance of precipitation rising to 80% on Friday and 90% on Saturday, alongside possible thunderstorms. Weekend temperatures will drop into the lower 60s—dipping below the seasonal average of 69 degrees—before conditions turn drier on Sunday.



For those who like colder temperatures, rejoice! Much cooler weather is settling into Western Washington on Wednesday after high temps hit the 80s and 90s Tuesday.

It will be a mild start to the day on Wednesday with lots of cloud cover and temperatures will kick off the day in the mid-50s to mid-60s early on. Highs will rise into the 60s and 70s later on in the afternoon. Rain returns in your 7-day forecast.

On Wednesday high temperatures cooled down into the 60s and 70s, giving us a break from the 80s and 90s that blanketed the region on Tuesday.

From sunshine to rain showers?

On Thursday night and into Friday, an upper-level low will be moving out of the Gulf of Alaska and down the coast. Onshore flow will help to cool down the temps and rain showers/drizzle will accompany the cooler temps.

The best chance for showers will be on the coast, in the foothills of the Cascades and Snohomish County could get some of that moisture. By Friday, the chance for rain increases to 80% and increases to 90% by Saturday.

Thunder is possible Friday night into Saturday. Sunday will be drier.

The chance for rain returns Wednesday through Saturday.

What's next:

High temps will dip closer to the average for much of the week, which is typically 69 degrees, for this time of year. Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

High temps will cool down further as the week progresses. Friday and Saturday high temps will be in the low 60s.

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