Seattle weather: Cooler, more clouds and chance of showers Wednesday

The Brief Cooler weather returns Wednesday, with highs dropping into the 60s and 70s after Tuesday’s warmth. Light showers are possible midweek, mainly along the coast, Cascades, and parts of the Puget Sound region. A wetter pattern arrives Friday and Saturday, bringing more rain and a chance of thunderstorms.



After a warm Tuesday, flow turns onshore, dropping temperatures and bringing back the 60s and 70s. We could see a few showers on Wednesday, mainly along the coast and in the cascades. There is a slight chance of showers for the Puget Sound, but if anything it should be light in nature.

After a warm Tuesday, coastal flow turns onshore, dropping temperatures and bringing back the 60s and 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Rainfall totals for Wednesday will be light, with most of the forecasted rain in the mountains and coast.

Rainfall totals for Wednesday will be light, with most of the forecasted rain in the mountains and coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will be much cooler compared to Tuesday, with highs back to the low 70s. Cooler temperatures are expected along the coast with highs in the low 60s. Shower chances for Wenatchee with even a rumble of thunder, highs will stay warm in the 80s.

Wednesday will be much cooler compared to Tuesday, with highs back to the low 70s.

Looking Ahead:

A few clouds and sprinkles are possible on Thursday morning, but should clear into the afternoon. The parent upper low sweeps onshore Friday, increasing showers and cool temperatures further into Saturday. Saturday will be wet at time with the potential for thunderstorms around the PNW through the evening hours. Slowly drying out Sunday into Monday with highs slowly warming back up to average.

A few clouds and sprinkles are possible Thursday morning, but should clear into the afternoon.

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