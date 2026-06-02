Seattle weather: The summer heat simmers down

The Brief Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year so far, with some areas nearing 90 degrees. Cooler air, more clouds, and a chance of showers return Wednesday as weather patterns shift. Temperatures will continue to fall through Saturday, with several days of rain chances ahead.



A strengthening ridge with strong offshore is warming afternoon highs on Tuesday to near 90 degrees in some spots. Tuesday will be the warmest day we've seen so far this year.

Warmest day so far this year was on Tuesday with some spots warming to near 90 degrees.

What's next:

We begin to see changes taking place on Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system off the Washington coast will turn our winds westerly. Onshore flow will take over, pushing more clouds, cooler air and stray showers possible.

Incoming disturbance will lead to more clouds and stray showers.

The trend for slightly wetter than normal conditions along with near normal temperatures will continue in western Washington. Much of Central and Eastern Washington will be warmer than average next week.

Afternoon highs will run near normal in Western Washington

Looking Ahead:

The roller-coaster temperatures will be on the down slide through Saturday. Along with cooler days, we will see chances of rain the next several days too.

Cooler with chance of showers ramping up throughout the week.

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