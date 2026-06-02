Seattle weather: Heating up Tuesday, highs in the 80s and 90s

The Brief Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs reaching the 80s and some areas nearing 90 degrees. Cooler weather arrives Wednesday with more clouds, possible sprinkles, and a chance of mountain thunderstorms. Temperatures fall sharply by the weekend, with highs dropping into the low 60s and showers returning.



Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. Looking at a bit of a roller coaster for the rest of the week as more clouds move on Wednesday, then cooling further Friday and the weekend.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the 80s and 90s.

What's next:

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for western Washington as high pressure continues to build. Spots in the south sound and south cascade foothills will flirt with the 90 degree mark as well.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s for Western Washington as high pressure continues to build.

Wednesday morning will be a switch from Tuesday, with more clouds and milder temperatures. Onshore flow returns late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, which will bring potential sprinkles. Most likely the showers will stay in the Cascades, with the chance of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be a switch from Tuesday, with more clouds and milder temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

A deep upper level low will move slowly towards the Pacific Northwest through the end of the week into the weekend. This will drop temperatures to the low 60s by Saturday, and bring shower chances back to start the weekend.

A deep upper level low will move slowly towards the Pacific Northwest through the end of the week into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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