Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy start to Thursday, afternoon sunshine

The Brief Clouds and a few light sprinkles will start Thursday before afternoon sunbreaks return across much of western Washington. A cooler weather system arrives Friday, bringing showers, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms. More widespread thunderstorms are possible Saturday before drier, warmer weather returns Sunday.



Another round of clouds to start Thursday with a few possible light sprinkles. Clouds will slowly give way by the afternoon with more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Another round of clouds to start Thursday with a few possible light sprinkles. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s and some spots in the low 70s. The coast will see highs in the low 60s with central Washington seeing highs in the upper 70s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s and some spots in the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Chance of thunderstorms Friday

A deep upper level low will drop in from the north, bringing more clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. We see a chance of thunderstorms on Friday with winds gusty at times. More widespread thunderstorms are possible Saturday, which could bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A deep upper level low will drop in from the north, bringing more clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will be cool through Saturday with more showers, only reaching the low 60s. Skies will start to clear out Sunday with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s. Unsettled weather continues into early next week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will be cool through Saturday with more showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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