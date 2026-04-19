JBLM teen killed while riding motorcycle in Pierce County, WA

A 19-year-old man is dead following a double motorcycle crash in the Auburn area over the weekend. Drivers passing through had to take alternate routes during a five-hour road closure.

Timeline:

Just after 2 p.m. on Apr. 18, the Washington State Patrol reported a deadly crash at State Route 7 near Pilgrim Road. This is just north of Alder Lake Park.

The Saturday crash involved two motorcyclists. Both drivers were going opposite directions on a two-lane road when the 19-year-old Tanner Trolinder was unable to navigate a curve in the road.

Trolinder was headed southbound, while a 21-year-old was driving his motorcycle northbound. Trolinder ended up in the northbound lane and collided with the other motorcyclist, according to WSP.

The teen was killed when he hit an embankment. The other driver was uninjured. Both were wearing proper helmets at the time of the crash.

Investigators said in a news release Sunday that there were no concerns about drugs or alcohol being involved in the cause of the crash.

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