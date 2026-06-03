The Brief Police responded to a report of gunfire on the 400 block of Alder Lane around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. A woman was found with severe head and facial injuries and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Detectives are investigating the death, though officials have not confirmed if the victim was struck by gunfire.



Kent police are investigating the death of a woman found with severe injuries early Wednesday morning after officers responded to reports of gunfire.

What we know:

According to the Kent Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired near the corner of Alder Lane and 83rd Avenue South at 4:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman unconscious with visible injuries to her face and head. Officers and medics performed life-saving efforts, but she died at the scene.

What we don't know:

At this point in the investigation, authorities cannot confirm if the woman died from gunshots or from another cause.

Kent Police detectives have taken over the investigation and the King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this death or the victim is asked to call the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Anyone with time-sensitive information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

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