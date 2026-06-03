Crews battle major business fire in King County, WA; SR-202 closed near Redmond

The Brief Crews are battling a major fire that destroyed two buildings and about 15 vehicles at a Sammamish-area landscaping business early Wednesday morning. Both directions of State Route 202 are closed at Northeast Tolt Hill Road, and traffic officials expect an extended closure with major delays. The cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigators assess the scene, which was complicated by low water pressure and minor vehicle explosions.



Crews are working to put out a major fire at a commercial business in the Sammamish area Wednesday.

Large business fire at Rich Landscape Inc. near Sammamish, WA

What we know:

Eastside Fire and Rescue made the initial announcement on social media at about 3:27 a.m., saying crews were responding to a commercial structure fire on the 27900 block of Redmond-Fall City Road.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene making sure the fire was under control. The initial call came in at about 3 a.m., reporting a large building on fire spreading to nearby trees.

The fire spread from one building to another, leaving both destroyed. About 15 vehicles on the property also caught fire, creating small explosions that concerned neighbors and made it more challenging for firefighters to attack the blaze.

The landscaping business is on the side of a hill, and the fire hydrant that crews hoped to use had water pressure issues, so crews had to create a water tender relay, a system where firefighters use additional vehicles to get the fire contained.

Officials say nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

SR-202 closed due to major business fire

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both directions of State Route 202 at Northeast Tolt Hill Road are blocked.

This is expected to be an extended closure, and traffic officials are asking the public to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Investigators are on the scene, but there is no word yet about what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting from FOX 13 Seattle and Eastside Fire and Rescue.

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