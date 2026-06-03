Seattle secures 1,400 free World Cup tickets for local youth

The Brief Seattle will provide 1,400 free World Cup tickets to local youth and their caregivers through a new access program. The initiative includes match tickets, food vouchers, scarves, and transportation for participating groups. Officials say it’s the largest youth World Cup ticket program of its kind in North America.



Hundreds of kids in Seattle will be able to watch the World Cup in person for free, thanks to the city of Seattle.

Mayor Katie Wilson announced a new "youth access initiative" that will provide 1,400 free match tickets to local children and their caregivers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Expand

What we know:

The program, developed in partnership with the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26), is the largest of its kind in North America.

"More than that, they're going to create memories. They'll be able to create those memories and pass them along to their families," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. "And you're going to talk about this as a moment in time, but it's really more about how we measure impact over decades of time."

To ensure a complete matchday experience, each selected child will receive:

A free ticket to a World Cup match at Lumen Field

An official stadium food voucher

A Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ scarf

Select nonprofit organizations will also receive shuttle service to and from the matches, provided by King County Metro.

"We believe that world class experiences should be accessible to everyone," said Mayor Katie Wilson. "Sending more than 1,400 youth and their caregivers to the FIFA World Cup reflects the kind of city we want to be: one that provides them with the opportunity to be part of a world-wide event. Years from now, these young people will remember Seattle invested in them and made them part of something incredible."

Mayor Katie Wilson announces a "youth access initiative" to provide 1,400 free World Cup tickets to local kids and their caregivers.

The money to buy the tickets came from major Seattle-based corporations and sports franchises, including Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Alaska Airlines and more.

What's next:

The organizations that will receive the tickets have been identified and will be announced over the coming days. Seattle's first World Cup match is on June 15.

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