1 person in critical condition after Kent, WA shooting

A person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning in Kent.

What we know:

Puget Sound Fire responded to the scene after reports of a shooting at a home on Cambridge Drive and Hampton Way.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from Puget Sound Fire and officials from Harborview Medical Center.

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