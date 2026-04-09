The Brief Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened late Tuesday night in Kent. Officers found a man with stab wounds on a sidewalk along West Meeker Street; he died at the scene. The suspect surrendered to SWAT, but the exact charges have not yet been announced.



Kent police have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

The backstory:

Just before midnight on April 7, officers found a man on the sidewalk along West Meeker Street bleeding profusely. Police determined that he had been stabbed, and he died at the scene.

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Kent on April 7, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It happened near restaurants, a hotel and apartments. Officers then began investigating the area, seeking information from bystanders and local businesses.

Kent detectives were eventually able to get a suspect description and figure out his route of escape.

Kent PD said they saw the suspect standing outside of a home, prompting them to call in Valley SWAT to help take him into custody.

Once SWAT arrived, the stabbing suspect, a 40-year-old Kent man, immediately surrendered to police.

What's next:

The suspect's exact charges are unclear at this time. He is expected to make his first court appearance in the coming week.

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