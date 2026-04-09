Arrest made in Kent, WA double fatal shooting
KENT, Wash. - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead in Kent, police said.
Officers responded to a report of several shots fired Tuesday night on Southeast 210th Place. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people, aged 25 and 26 years old, had been shot. They later died from their injuries.
What we know:
Kent police said detectives identified the suspect and immediately started surveillance.
Tukwila and Auburn Special Investigation units, and the Valley SWAT team and negotiators helped Kent police locate the suspect.
The suspect, who Kent police identified as a 34-year-old Kent man, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the King County Jail.
In an unrelated incident also in Kent, a man was stabbed on a sidewalk later in the evening and died from his injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.
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