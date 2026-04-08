3 people killed in separate incidents in Kent, WA

Detectives in Kent are investigating after three people were killed in a separate stabbing and shooting overnight.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 210th Place. Investigators said two people were killed but it's not known what led up to the shooting.

Kent shooting scene on Tuesday, April 8, 2026.

Before midnight, one person died after a stabbing off West Meeker Street. Crews responded to a report of a stabbing at Meeker Street Bar and Grill, but it's not known if the deadly stabbing happened in the bar or outside.

Police released limited information on the shooting and stabbing, and if they were searching for any suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.