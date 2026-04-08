3 dead in Kent, WA following 2 violent, unrelated incidents

The Brief Three people were killed in two unrelated incidents in Kent on Tuesday night: a shooting at a residence that left two men dead and a stabbing on a sidewalk about 90 minutes later. Police believe the shooting victims and suspect knew each other and followed an argument, while the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear. Investigators are searching for suspects in both cases and are asking the public to provide any witness accounts or surveillance footage to assist the investigation.



Three people are dead after two separate, violent incidents in Kent.

The first was a shooting in a neighborhood. The second, a stabbing near restaurants, a hotel, and apartments.

Kent police told FOX 13 Seattle the incidents are not related. They happened about 90 minutes apart from one another.

What they're saying:

It's concerning and upsetting to people in the area.

"Unusual. Yeah. No doubt," neighbor Albert Franklin said.

Neighbors are stunned after a night of violence.

The first scene was in Franklin's neighborhood.

Kent police responded to 120th Place Southeast on Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m.

"I heard three gunshots," Franklin said.

Beyond the gunfire, neighbors said they heard an argument between a man and a woman. They also heard cars speeding away.

Officers found a 25-year-old man from Seattle and a 26-year-old man from Federal Way behind a home shot.

Both are dead.

Local perspective:

"This doesn't happen here. Not in the six years I'm here. It's a quiet cul-de-sac," Franklin said.

About 90 minutes later, Kent police responded to a stabbing on West Meeker Street near restaurants, a hotel, and apartments.

Someone found a man stabbed, lying on the sidewalk, and severely bleeding.

First responders tried to save him, but he also died.

What led up to both deadly scenes isn't fully clear, but neighbors like Franklin share a sense of loss.

"When you hear the gunshots, you think nothing of it. But then it kind of bums you out the next morning to hear that someone was killed. If you're human at all, it gives you pause," he said.

Investigators haven't shared specific information about suspects in either case, but they said it appears the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

What's next:

They said detectives are working to find those responsible in both incidents.

As Kent police continue to investigate both cases, they are looking for any information that could help them piece the details together. They're asking any witnesses or people with video to contact them immediately.

At least one neighbor told us their doorbell camera captured some of the incident, but they declined to share the video with us. They told us it has been given to investigators.

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