'We can't even bury him': Family of missing Kent, WA man pleads for information

Where is Austin Leming? More than four years ago, the then 36-year-old was reported missing. His last known location was in Puyallup.

Then in November of last year, Brian Mares was arrested in connection with Austin’s murder.

But today, Austin is still missing. FOX 13’s Shirah Matsuzawa talked with his mom as she says that, despite an arrest in her son’s case, she still can’t get closure.

Karen Leming at the arraignment of Brian Mares in November 2025

A mother’s fight for answers

"It's a nightmare that you live every single day, all day long. It's what you wake up with. It's what you go to bed with," Karen Leming said.

Austin Leming (Source: Leming Family)

The backstory:

It’s been more than four years since Karen Leming saw her son Austin. He was reported missing in December 2021. In November 2025, a 46-year-old was arrested for Austin’s death, but he’s not saying where Austin is located.

Now the search turns to anyone who may know something, but has not done so yet. There is a reward over $30,000 for information about Austin's remains.

Brian Mares mugshot

"For somebody to know where somebody's loved one is, particularly when that person has a son and a family who loves them, to not come forward, to not give some sort of closure, some peace, some sort of healing to a family."

"I mean everybody buries their loved one. We can't even bury our loved one," Karen continued.

Despite it all, Karen remains hopeful. She created a special place at her home where Austin's loved ones can honor and remember him. Since it is four years later, and they still can’t say their final goodbyes.

Austin Leming home memorial site

"We planted a tree and flowers, and it's just a place that we can go. We can pray, we can talk to Austin. We gather for Christmas, Thanksgivings, birthdays. It's like our special place that we can go to, even though he's not there, his memory is there."

Austin Leming (Source: Leming Family)

For now, Karen says that’s all they have left of Austin…memories.

"He was a really hard-working person, very protective, loved his family, loved his son, loved….you know, he loved life. She’s urging whoever knows where her son is to do the right thing.

What they're saying:

"He wasn't a perfect person, but who is? But we loved him, and we miss him, and we cherished him and so it left a really big hole in our hearts, and it's so unsettling, because we want to just bring him home, and somebody holds the key to that."

Karen told FOX 13 that there are so many missing people and believes there is more that needs to be done. She’s since become an advocate because this can happen to anyone. In the meantime, there is a $31,000 reward for information that leads to where Austin is.

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