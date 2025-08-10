Family increases reward to $30K for missing Kent, WA man

The Brief Austin Leming vanished from Kent in late 2021. Today, his family is still seeking answers and raising awareness. Police suspect foul play was involved in his disappearance. We talk with Austin's mother about a newly-increased reward for information, and honoring his legacy.



The family of Austin Leming has announced an increased reward for information about the man's whereabouts following his surprise disappearance three-and-a-half years ago. Foul play is suspected by authorities.

On Friday, Austin's mother joined other community members for a honk and wave event to raise awareness of his disappearance as the family continues asking the public for any information they may have about what happened to the South Prarie man.

The 36-year-old's mother, Karen Leming, says there is now a $31,000 reward. The initial $20,000 came from the family, the rest is from a GoFundMe set up for the fund, or Crime Stoppers.

What happened to Austin Leming?

The backstory:

Austin was last seen in downtown Kent at an apartment complex back on Dec. 8, 2021. His mother, Karen, says he went down to Kent the day prior and disappeared the next day.

"It’s something you’re never prepared for and it hits you like a ton of bricks…you just kind of know that perhaps he’s no longer with us, but it’s like where is he then?" Karen said.

Austin would have celebrated his 40th birthday on June 20, 2025.

In 2023, FOX 13's David Rose talked with the family.

"It has been so heartbreaking to our whole family to have Austin just disappear and then to know that it was at someone else's hands. The not knowing where he is and if we will ever know is more than we can take," said his mom, Karen Leming.

Today, Karen has a memorial set up in his honor as she waits alongside other family members, including Austin's son, for answers.

"I needed a place to go, I don’t know where to go to see my son, he could be anywhere and I just felt like I needed a place to go to pray to cry to think," Karen said.

She planted a tree and placed a bench that Austin made at the site. Any function that they would have celebrated with Austin, the family does so at this site.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where to find Austin, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

