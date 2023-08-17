$10,000 reward offered to find man missing from Kent and presumed dead

A mother desperate to find out what happened to her missing son is now partnering with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound to offer a $10,000 cash reward to locate him or his remains.

36-year-old Austin Leming was last seen in downtown Kent at an apartment complex on Dec. 8, 2021.

He missed Christmas with his son, something his family says he would never do.

"It has been so heartbreaking to our whole family to have Austin just disappear and then to know that it was at someone else's hands. The not knowing where he is and if we will ever know is more than we can take," said his mom, Karen Leming.

His family built a memorial garden for him, but need the closure of laying him to rest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Kent Police are interested in information that leads to either finding him or his remains and anonymous tips can definitely help in this investigation.

Anyone who can provide information anonymously that helps officers recover his body will be paid $10,000 cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"It's unusual. Crime Stoppers pays for information that leads to an arrest and charge of a suspect. Here, the family has come forward and asked just to find his remains to help the detectives move the case forward," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

If you have any information on where to find Austin, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).