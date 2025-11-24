Man charged in 2021 Seattle homicide pleaded not guilty

The Brief Brian Mares, charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Austin Leming nearly four years ago, faced a judge on Monday and pleaded not guilty. Leming's body has not been found, but witnesses reported evidence consistent with Mares' alleged actions; Mares' identity is protected in court to preserve his defense rights. Leming's family, offering a $31,000 reward for information, gathered in support at the arraignment, with Mares' bail set at $5 million and trial scheduled for January.



The man arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Austin Leming, who went missing nearly four years ago, faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

Brian Mares is charged with second-degree murder.

Leming disappeared in December 2021. Mares was arrested in connection with his death earlier this month.

FOX 13 Seattle only showed Mares from the neck down in court on Monday, after the judge ruled his identity in this case is potentially at issue and filming his face could undermine the right to present his defense.

Suspect Brian Mares in court for the murder of Austin Leming.

According to charging documents, "investigators spoke with multiple witnesses who observed evidence consistent with the defendant’s statements that, after he killed the victim, he dismembered his body in order to get rid of him."

Despite multiple searches, Leming’s body has still not been found.

Mares pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Austin Leming

Outside the courtroom, Leming’s mother, Karen, addressed the 27 friends and family members who came to the courthouse.

"Thank you for supporting our family. I know this is hard on you, too," she said.

Karen Leming also asked them to keep Austin’s son in their thoughts and prayers.

"He’s such a good kid, he never deserved any of this. Protect his heart, protect his heart," Karen Leming said.

They then wrapped their arms around him in a show of support.

In a statement, Karen Leming said:

"Today was the arraignment hearing. It is the initial hearing that defines the charges against the accused and determines the immediate path forward for a criminal case. He plead[ed] not guilty. There were 27 family and friends that showed up today to support us, and we are forever grateful for them to take time out of their busy day. Additionally, thank you to the many people left messages of love and support. The case could go on for 2-3 years apparently, so we need to be prepared for that. We also still need to continue to look for Austin, as he is still missing. We will never give up, and we will continue to have faith and hope that he will be found, and that justice will be served. "

The Leming family is offering a $31,000 reward for information that leads to finding his remains.

In the meantime, Mares' bail remains at $5 million. His trial is scheduled for January of next year.

